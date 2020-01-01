Monthly Theme January 2020 - Composition (Rule of Thirds)

As we round up a year of theme entries for 2019, we'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who's submitted photos to themes throughout your very own 365 journeys - you guys rock!
I know we say this a lot, but it's true! For our New Year's Post, we worked out that an incredible 7,093,558 photos have been uploaded in the past decade - Wowzers!
Included in that mammoth figure, we had some fantastic entries to December's “Holidays” theme. As always, we loved looking through all of your photos before the tricky task of choosing some finalists. Scroll down to view the six contenders and vote for a winner! (Remember, you can also check out all of December's entries here.)
But first, it's time to introduce January's theme....
As we get stuck into a fresh new year, we like our first monthly theme to focus on something that every 365er can have fun with!
After great success kicking off 2019, we'd like to revisit one of the most simple, yet effective, ways improve your photography skills - composition, with one of the most popular techniques being the “Rule of Thirds”. Whether you’re focusing on portraits, landscapes, macro or everything in between, it’s the perfect theme to apply to almost any subject and style of photography!
While it might seem intuitive to center your image, off-centering can often be more pleasing on the eye. It allows us to use negative space to emphasis a subject or break down an image in a way that a viewer's eyes will be lead through different focal points.
To get started you simply need to imagine an even 9-cell grid over your photo - some cameras and smartphones will have this feature already - aiming to line up the focal point of your shot with one of the four points where the central grid lines cross.
How to enter January’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-composition
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Wednesday January 1st and Friday January 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of February, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to filter all of the images from January 2020.
365 Inspiration - Rule of Thirds
To demonstrate how versatile the rule of thirds is, we’ve revisited our favourite examples from your photos on 365 Project:
@emrob has kicked off this year’s 365 project with their furry friend Maggie - see how they’ve lined up her nose in the bottom right corner, with her eyes either side of the top right corner.
@koalagardens has captured thise sweet little bird with classic composition - note how the bird is also facing towards the negative space!
@cathrinemitch really emphasizes how isolated this old wooden barn is. As it sits among the corn fields, we can’t help but wonder if anything lurks in there.
@dmcoile has captured the magic, and majestic size, of the golden autumn woodlands with this simple but well-composed shot.
Even in a busier scene, @jborrases has worked with the pop of colour in the woman's cardigan to anchor our attention on the people, making us wonder about what they can see up above.
For similar themes in the past, we’ve also shared this super helpful post by, Photography Mad. If you're still getting to grips with some of the basics they have some great examples of different subjects to give you extra inspiration.
Finally - have fun! We can't wait to see your entries!
Vote for a Winner of December's "Holidays" Theme
We loved checking out last month's entries for the “Holidays” theme. It really is a special time of year for many people, and it's been lovely to share your festive moments and celebrations.
We eventually managed to choose just 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the Holidays theme. To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before January 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!