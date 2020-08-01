Monthly Theme - Movement (August 2020)

Here at 365 we're enjoying the sweet summer months and exploring our backyard, embracing everything our local area has to offer. We hope the 365 community is finding the positives of staying closer to home, too! Ross and I hope you're all keeping safe and well as we adapt to new norms.
Thank you to everyone who submitted photos for July's “Landscapes” theme. It's been a real treat to virtually explore so many corners of the world through your lenses! (You can check out all of July's entries here.)
You can find our 6 finalists below, but first, we'd like to introduce August's theme, "Movement".
Despite 2020 being the strangest year, of my lifetime at least, it feels like the past couple of months have passed us by in a flash (Seriously, how is it August already?!), inspiring this month's action-based theme. We'd like to see shots of everything from whizzy speed demons, to softer serene movements - like bubbles floating in the air - and everything in between!
To help you get started, we've pulled together a few tips and techniques to help you sharpen up those reflexes and nail both a fast-paced freeze-frame and long exposure shots - all with the aim of capturing life, nature, technology, and even comets, in motion:
1. Fast-Paced Freeze Frames
We're jumping straight in with the type of movement that most of us think of first - sports photography. From cars racing around a track, to photo finishes in athletic races, to tennis players leaping mid-air to make a hit - capturing those crucial moments makes for impressive work!
With most digital cameras, using fast shutter speeds, multiple (burst) shots and great timing, will have you off to a good start! For more insights check out this blog post from a while back, which runs through some tips about timing, shutter speed, depth of field and lens choice.
Remember, you don't need to be into sports to play with this type of shot. Passing traffic or people and pets playing are also fantastic subjects!
@kiwichick has LOADS of amazing shots from slalom skiers hurtling downhill!
2. Long Exposure Magic
Some of our favourite photography effects are thanks to long exposure shots, with the help of a trusty tripod! Classic subjects for these beautiful images include waterfalls, lights glowing from traffic moving at nighttime, playing with sparklers in the dark and even a moving night sky!
We also have some handy blog posts to talk you through the process, for both day time long exposures and night time long exposures!
We love this cool example by @spanner, who was also crowned the winner of June's Long Exposure theme!
3. Subtle and Serene
Even when objects are in more gentle motion, it can still pay to use fast-motion settings. To get crisp lines that make an impact against a still background you'll still want to make sure you're lighting, tripod (ideally) and camera settings are all ready before nailing your shot.
Playing indoors with water crowns or smoke from an incense stick is a convenient, low hassle way to experiment and improve your techniques!
We love these shots, by @lynne5477 and @northy.
4. Moving the Camera - Panning and Zooming
When researching motion techniques a while back we found this cool post by digital-photography-school.com which explains some handy tips around panning when trying to nail sporty shots, as well as cool effects that can be achieved by moving the camera, or zooming, towards something still! If you're looking for new ideas, it's definitely worth a read!
This shot from their post was achieved by photographing some hanging lights in a building lobby, by using a long exposure setting and carefully zooming in while the camera was processing.
Whatever you decide to focus on, we hope you have fun experimenting with new ideas and techniques. We can’t wait to check out your entries!
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-movement.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Saturday, August 1st and Monday, August 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of September, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from August 2020.
Vote for a Winner of July's "Landscapes" Theme
Thanks to everyone who shared their July adventures and submitted lots of beautiful entries!
We've shortlisted 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the “Landscapes” theme.
To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before August 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!