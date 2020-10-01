Monthly Theme - Seasons (October 2020)

As we shift in to fall and start racing through the last 100 days of the year (Blimey!) we're settling into our post-summer routines and hoping our community is keeping safe and healthy.
Thank you to everyone who submitted photos for September's “Animal” theme. As always, your entries exceeded our expectations and we LOVED reviewing all of your entries. (You can check out all of September's submissions here.)
You can find our 6 fabulous finalists below, but first, we'd like to introduce October's theme, "Seasons".
It's no secret that we love celebrating the change in seasons this time of year! Here in the northern hemisphere, October is when things really start to shift gear as we put summer to bed, dig out our sweaters and cozy up for fall and winter. So here it is, our annual "Seasons" theme!
Whether we're clinging onto the last opportunities to wear shorts and sandals, or getting caught out in the rain on soggy, wet days, October usually keeps us on our toes! Remember to pack your umbrellas, sweaters, raincoats and sunglasses when you're heading out to take photos - you never know, you might need it all!
Nonetheless, it's one of our favourite months for fun seasonal photography, so we've listed a few ideas to give you some timely inspiration...
1. Weather
Perhaps the most obvious signs of seasons changing are the shifts in weather patterns. A number of 365ers are blessed with 4 weather-orientated seasons. Whatever October means for you, it's a fun time to get outside and embrace what mother nature is giving us!
We especially love this fun shot by @amy_sweet_september, which perfectly sums up making the most out of a rainy day!
2. Nature
Whether the trees are budding with blossoms for Spring or leaves are fading to rusty red for Fall, nature is truly fascinating at this time of year!
It's not only plants that are busy. Spring also welcomes new life and beautiful baby animals, while we also look forward to autumn hikes spotting squirrels stashing away food for winter.
We love this little squirrel, just doing their thing amongst the brown leafy floor, perfectly captured by @aecasey.
We've also seen some beautiful photos of deers and even stags rutting at this time of year, like this cool shot by @rumpelstiltskin.
3. Food
We're sure we're not the only ones obsessed with pumpkin-spiced everything! Having fun with food photography is a great way to stay cozy and safe this fall. Plus, if you need an excuse to eat (even more) pumpkin pie, the rich orange colours are as big a treat in front of the camera as they are in your tummy!
This shot by @olenadole has read our minds with this fun, orange-y shot of a festive fall drink. Not a PSL, but a (much healthier) sea buckthorn tea, yum!
Apple harvesting is in full swing in the Okanagan and we love this shot by @quietpurplehaze taken back in August while the apples were still growing!
4. Hobbies
Hand in hand with the weather and temperature changes, whether you're in the north or south hemisphere, you might be in the midst of swapping skis for surfboards, and vice versa. Have some fun embracing your favourite October pastimes within your 365 project!
We love the happy hikers in this photo, by @tracys, embracing a brisk autumnal walk and capturing the magic of the season!
We love the Depth of Field in this simple but effective shot by @homeschoolmom - it's really got us thinking about digging out the knitting needles ready for winter!
5. Festivities
This time of year we also feel surrounded by reminders of two big festivities coming up in Canada - Thanksgiving, and Halloween!
Every year we love seeing photos of your holiday celebrations. Even though 2020 might be a little different, we hope you're able to find a safe way to celebrate your favourite fall festivities!
Whether it's a delicious pie or a spooky Halloween scene, we can't deny that October means pumpkin celebrations, like @cm_saratoga's freshly harvested crop and @batfish's devilish duo!
6. The Moon
You might wonder why we've included the moon on our list, after all, it's not exclusively seasonal. However, October is a pretty special month on the 2020 lunar calendar as we'll see two full moons! Look out for a big bright Harvest Moon on October 1st and watch out for the Hunter's Blue Moon on October 31st - perfect timing for Halloween!
We're blown away by this crisp, beautiful shot of this year's Orange moon, by @yorkshirekiwi!
So whatever resonates with you this month, we hope you have LOADS of fun celebrating the season and everything it means to you! We can’t wait to see what you get up to.
How to enter this month’s theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-seasons.
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Thursday, October 1st and Saturday, October 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple days of October, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a special algorithm to only filter the images from October 2020.
Vote for a Winner of September's "Animals" Theme
Thank you to everybody who shared their cute critters and playful puppies with us. We had such a blast looking at every photo and spent hours deciding on our favourites!
We finally managed to shortlist 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of the “Animals” theme.
To cast your vote, simply reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before October 14th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!