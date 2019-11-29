« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 478

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 29th 2019

1) Portrait of a Limpkin by PhotoCrazy

2) Early Winter by *lynn

3) it's all in a mothers nature by KoalaGardens🐨

4) Seagulls At Sunset by Jane Pittenger

5) 2019-11-22 innumerable shades of grey by Mona

6) Moss droplet....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) young fallow deer by Shepherdman's Wife

8) Birds at Borghetto Church by Junko Y

9) One more by Elisabeth Sæter

10) Moody Church by Taffy

11) Fungi by tony gig

12) Shapes and shadows by haskar

13) Outlined in Frost by Milanie

14) You Never Know Who You Might Meet by bkb in the city

15) Late Afternoon Mountains by KWind

16) Pink by Margaret Brown

17) Finally some warmth by Denise Wood

18) As close as I dared go! by Diana Ludwigs

19) The Race by Kareen King

20) Life at times is like a hike.... by Mike Gifford



