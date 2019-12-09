Official Top 20 Chart - Week 479

1) Happy Thanksgiving! by PhotoCrazy
2) 2019-11-29 lines by Mona
3) Holcombe Moor. by Lee
4) Looking Back Just Before the Rain Hit by Jane Pittenger
5) The Look by Mike Gifford
6) Eagle by gloria jones
7) Smoke Haze Sunset by Babs
8) Unnecessary Investigation by *lynn
9) Enjoying The Morning Sun. by tony gig
10) Last of the Roses by Shepherdman's Wife
11) Little Survivor by carol white
12) Female Malachite Sunbird by Diana Ludwigs
13) Naked and Cold! by Richard Brown
14) Pink roses....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
15) December is Here by Islandgirl
16) Spread Your Wings by Kareen King
17) Determined To Stay by Jane Armstrong
18) look who came to dinner by April
19) In the last rays of the sun by haskar
20) Light Arch by Carole Sandford
- Happy Thanksgiving! by photographycrazy
- 2019-11-29 lines by mona65
- Holcombe Moor. by gamelee
- Looking Back Just Before the Rain Hit by jgpittenger
- The Look by mikegifford
- Eagle by seattlite
- Smoke Haze Sunset by onewing
- Unnecessary Investigation by lynnz
- Enjoying The Morning Sun. by tonygig
- Last of the Roses by shepherdmanswife
- Little Survivor by carolmw
- Female Malachite Sunbird by ludwigsdiana
- Naked and Cold! by rjb71
- Pink roses....... by ziggy77
- December is Here by radiogirl
- Spread Your Wings by kareenking
- Determined To Stay by motherjane
- look who came to dinner by aecasey
- In the last rays of the sun by haskar
- Light Arch by carole_sandford