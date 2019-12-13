« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 480

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 13th 2019

1) 2019-12-10 pozzanghera / puddle in Bolzano by Mona

2) City on the Move by Taffy

3) Winter Wonderland by *lynn

4) The last butterrfly,,, by PhotoCrazy

5) Into the light by Pam Knowler

6) Snowman #2 by KWind

7) Old Mill by haskar

8) Small Wonder by CC Folk

9) The River Ouse. by Lee

10) Sitting on Clouds by FBailey

11) Diving Duck by gloria jones

12) As in a dream..... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

13) Twisted by Issi Bannerman

14) Motion 2 by Ann H. LeFevre

15) Don't even Breathe! by Richard Brown

16) Hiding in Plain Sight by Babs

17) Two Blue Herons In the Twilight by Jane Pittenger

18) Ellie again by Shepherdman's Wife

19) Amityville Horror House... perhaps! by Richard Sayer

20) Snowflake by Sue Hecker



