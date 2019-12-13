Official Top 20 Chart - Week 480

1) 2019-12-10 pozzanghera / puddle in Bolzano by Mona
2) City on the Move by Taffy
3) Winter Wonderland by *lynn
4) The last butterrfly,,, by PhotoCrazy
5) Into the light by Pam Knowler
6) Snowman #2 by KWind
7) Old Mill by haskar
8) Small Wonder by CC Folk
9) The River Ouse. by Lee
10) Sitting on Clouds by FBailey
11) Diving Duck by gloria jones
12) As in a dream..... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
13) Twisted by Issi Bannerman
14) Motion 2 by Ann H. LeFevre
15) Don't even Breathe! by Richard Brown
16) Hiding in Plain Sight by Babs
17) Two Blue Herons In the Twilight by Jane Pittenger
18) Ellie again by Shepherdman's Wife
19) Amityville Horror House... perhaps! by Richard Sayer
20) Snowflake by Sue Hecker
- 2019-12-10 pozzanghera / puddle in Bolzano by mona65
- City on the Move by taffy
- Winter Wonderland by lynnz
- The last butterrfly,,, by photographycrazy
- Into the light by pamknowler
- Snowman #2 by kwind
- Old Mill by haskar
- Small Wonder by gardenfolk
- The River Ouse. by gamelee
- Sitting on Clouds by fbailey
- Diving Duck by seattlite
- As in a dream..... by ziggy77
- Twisted by jamibann
- Motion 2 by olivetreeann
- Don't even Breathe! by rjb71
- Hiding in Plain Sight by onewing
- Two Blue Herons In the Twilight by jgpittenger
- Ellie again by shepherdmanswife
- Amityville Horror House... perhaps! by vignouse
- Snowflake by featherstone26