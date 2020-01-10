« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 484

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 10th 2020

1) Big Surf and Clouds B and W by Jane Pittenger

2) Splash by KWind

3) simply irresistible by KoalaGardens🐨

4) Skyline on a Cloudy Day by Taffy

5) Zebras by Diana

6) airport by kali

7) Sunset Into Darkness by *lynn

8) Barn Owl Chick by Shepherdman's Wife

9) Orange and Chocolate by Rosie Kerr

10) Life and death...(Best on black) by Sylvia du Toit

11) Eagle by gloria jones

12) Red Rose...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

13) Clouds And Silhouettes P1070554 by Merrelyn

14) Chimpanzee by haskar

15) Sunset on Lake Lewisville by Lou Ann

16) Red berries pouring by Jean

17) Guess What It Is #2 by Milanie

18) Holiday wish by M…joe

19) Lone Tree... by Richard Sayer

20) water and oil by April



