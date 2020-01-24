« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 486

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 24th 2020

1) Ocean Meets Snow by KWind

2) Four Mile Walk, Phase I by Taffy

3) 2020-01-18 helvetic classic, with canadian touch by Mona

4) Sun Beams In the Forest by Jane Pittenger

5) It just gets better by Dianne

6) winter has arrived... by ☠northy

7) It's Snowing Here by *lynn

8) Winter Sunrise by Islandgirl

9) Reflections of Blutenburg by Junko Y

10) Lift Up Your Light by Rosie Kerr

11) Standing On The Edge by gloria jones

12) Soon this will be red wine by Diana

13) great place for a drink in hot weather! by Wylie

14) rain glorious rain by KoalaGardens🐨

15) a spark in the dark by Graeme Stevens

16) mossy droplets by Clare Gadsby

17) Hope by Babs

18) In the night by haskar

19) Great Blue Heron...on a pier roof by Sue Hecker

20) Country Road by Karly



