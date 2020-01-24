Official Top 20 Chart - Week 486

1) Ocean Meets Snow by KWind
2) Four Mile Walk, Phase I by Taffy
3) 2020-01-18 helvetic classic, with canadian touch by Mona
4) Sun Beams In the Forest by Jane Pittenger
5) It just gets better by Dianne
6) winter has arrived... by ☠northy
7) It's Snowing Here by *lynn
8) Winter Sunrise by Islandgirl
9) Reflections of Blutenburg by Junko Y
10) Lift Up Your Light by Rosie Kerr
11) Standing On The Edge by gloria jones
12) Soon this will be red wine by Diana
13) great place for a drink in hot weather! by Wylie
14) rain glorious rain by KoalaGardens🐨
15) a spark in the dark by Graeme Stevens
16) mossy droplets by Clare Gadsby
17) Hope by Babs
18) In the night by haskar
19) Great Blue Heron...on a pier roof by Sue Hecker
20) Country Road by Karly
