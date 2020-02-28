« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 491

 by Ross Scrivener on Feb 28th 2020

1) Highland Coo by Shepherdman's Wife

2) February Sunrise by *lynn

3) Triumvirate by Rosie Kerr

4) Balancing Act by gloria jones

5) Ripply Clouds at Sunset by Milanie

6) Flowers in violet.......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) Concert by haskar

8) Waiting for the Sunrise by Karly

9) To the Beach by CC Folk

10) 2020-02-25 stay low key by Mona

11) Enjoying the sunset... by Sue Hecker

12) Dunnok by tony gig

13) Chicago Skyline from Shakespeare Theatre by Junko Y

14) A Glimpse of my Everyday - Deer on the Hill by Issi Bannerman

15) Hiding in the branches by Faye Turner

16) LHG_0518- bronc Rider by Linda Godwin

17) Bleak House by Sue Rose

18) Watching Waxwing by amyK

19) Little tree by Wylie

20) Masked Man by Mike Gifford



