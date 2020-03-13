« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 493

 by Ross Scrivener on Mar 13th 2020

1) Eagle by *lynn

2) C'mon, See What I Can Do! by Taffy

3) Dale Abby To Ockbrook. by tony gig

4) In the old town by haskar

5) Aurora Borealis, Alaska by Debra

6) Anenomes............... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) 2020-03-06 glittering snow everywhere by Mona

8) you know that feeling ... by KoalaGardens🐨

9) goldfinch squabble by Shepherdman's Wife

10) Mitzi and Margo... by Richard Sayer

11) Spring has Sprung by Richard Brown

12) Playing With The Fishes by Rosie Kerr

13) Dreamy Crocus by sarah

14) Anemone by Beryl Lloyd

15) Blue Skies! by Carole Sandford

16) Coming Storm by Karly

17) Back to normal by M…joe

18) Pigeon by gloria jones

19) All dried up! by Faye Turner

20) Florida Sunset Cruise by Islandgirl



