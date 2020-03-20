« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 494

 by Ross Scrivener on Mar 20th 2020

1) Hare by Shepherdman's Wife

2) 2020-03-15 the view by Mona

3) The Oval to the South by Taffy

4) blossom spatter by Clare Gadsby

5) Berry Bokeh by gloria jones

6) Cedar Waxwing by Faye Turner

7) Blue Heron at Sunset by Islandgirl

8) Orange and other shades by Margaret Brown

9) Camel Train by Babs

10) how to cope with wind by KoalaGardens🐨

11) The forest by Dianne

12) Final Performance by CC Folk

13) The Yorkshire Dales. by Lee

14) Frozen Pink Daisy Mums by Peter Dulis

15) There is still beauty in this world by sarah

16) Watching the Sunset by Jane Pittenger

17) New Crops by FBailey

18) nice evening by kali

19) Pink Heart Beads by KWind

20) Bird on a Wire by Richard Brown



  1. Hare by shepherdmanswife

  2. 2020-03-15 the view by mona65

  3. The Oval to the South by taffy

  4. blossom spatter by pistache

  5. Berry Bokeh by seattlite

  6. Cedar Waxwing by fayefaye

  7. Blue Heron at Sunset by radiogirl

  8. Orange and other shades by craftymeg

  9. Camel Train by onewing

  10. how to cope with wind by koalagardens

  11. The forest by dide

  12. Final Performance by gardenfolk

  13. The Yorkshire Dales. by gamelee

  14. Frozen Pink Daisy Mums by pdulis

  15. There is still beauty in this world by samae

  16. Watching the Sunset by jgpittenger

  17. New Crops by fbailey

  18. nice evening by kali66

  19. Pink Heart Beads by kwind

  20. Bird on a Wire by rjb71



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise