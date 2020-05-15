« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 502

 by Ross Scrivener on May 15th 2020

1) calm water by Jerome

2) Blue Heron #2 by KWind

3) Hopping Mad by *lynn

4) leading lines by Graeme Stevens

5) bad moon rising by KoalaGardens🐨

6) still she wished for company by Clare Gadsby

7) Bluebell buds......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

8) Happiness is a Window View by CC Folk

9) Crazy Weather by Faye Turner

10) bedtime in the paddock by Wylie

11) Waiting on Me by Milanie

12) Table for 2 by Islandgirl

13) Beech, Bokeh... and a Bug! by Richard Sayer

14) A water violet by haskar

15) 2020-05-08 by Mona

16) Abstract by gloria jones

17) Magnificent Magnolia by Peter Dulis

18) Rufous in Nest by Jane Pittenger

19) Unexpected Visitor! by Taffy

20) Bath Time. by tony gig



