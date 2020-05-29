« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 504

 by Ross Scrivener on May 29th 2020

1) The Golden Hour ... by Peter Dulis

2) Holding On by FBailey

3) somewhere by Jerome

4) Singing her heart out by Shepherdman's Wife

5) Fun with a gang gang by Wylie

6) Northern Flicker by gloria jones

7) Shutter speed - 1/2500 sec by Denise Wood

8) moovement by haskar

9) Paper Daisy by Pigeons Farm

10) 2020-05-23 storm brewing by Mona

11) Two Mandarin Ducks by tony gig

12) Last stop by Pam Knowler

13) May Sunset by Jane Pittenger

14) Fishing Buddies by KWind

15) Storm is approaching by Caterina

16) Finale by sarah

17) Grey Wagtail. by Lee

18) Allium Firework by Carole Sandford

19) Showing Off My Colors by Milanie

20) For the LOVE of dandelions by Faye Turner



