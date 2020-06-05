Official Top 20 Chart - Week 505

1) Sunrise over Brant Street Pier by Peter Dulis
2) 2020-05-28 down at the lake by Mona
3) Blue Tit chicks by Shepherdman's Wife
4) Sunset Layers by Pigeons Farm
5) Under the Tracks by Taffy
6) First of many by Faye Turner
7) spinning dry by Jerome
8) Over The Top by Phil Sandford
9) Twisted by haskar
10) High and Dry by Babs
11) Nectar. by tony gig
12) June 1st by Jane Armstrong
13) Girls just wanna have fun👄 by M…joe
14) So Go Ahead and Shoot! by Milanie
15) Lookout Trail by KWind
16) Lines Drawn in the Sand by Elizabeth
17) Rainy Day Rose Reflections DSC_2119 by Merrelyn
18) Echinacea by KV
19) impressive fella by KoalaGardens🐨
20) Move along, we're being followed. by Lee
