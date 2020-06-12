« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 506

 by Ross Scrivener on Jun 12th 2020

1) Blue Tit Chick by Shepherdman's Wife

2) Looking Pretty by Faye Turner

3) Strawberry Moon by Junko Y

4) The Sky Lit Up Tonight P6051290 by Merrelyn

5) 2020-06-04 just playing by Mona

6) Strawberry Moon Over Chicago by Taffy

7) Solar abstract ......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

8) It's Raining by FBailey

9) Silhouettes at Sunset by Babs

10) Mrs Weaver approves by Diana

11) meeting by Jerome

12) Teenagers and coronavirus by haskar

13) The Creation of Beauty is Art by CC Folk

14) Fledgling by Hope D Jennings

15) A Different Centre by Carole Sandford

16) Rufous Flying by Jane Pittenger

17) Wingspan by ChristineL

18) Tonight's sunset really fired up! by Denise Wood

19) beach. ball. by Graeme Stevens

20) Dazzling Brightness by gloria jones



