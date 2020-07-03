« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 509

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 3rd 2020

1) Bringing Home Dinner by KWind

2) After the Rainbow 1 by Taffy

3) Holland Marsh Ramshackle Farm by Peter Dulis

4) Butterfly and lemon thyme by haskar

5) framed... by ☠northy

6) Bee by Shepherdman's Wife

7) Lily by gloria jones

8) lunch - a thin soup by Jerome

9) Colour version by FBailey

10) Hummer Half Asleep with Tail Feathers Spread by Jane Pittenger

11) Iowa Sunset by *lynn

12) 2020-06-27 rain and shine by Mona

13) Young Red Squirrel by Faye Turner

14) ELEGANCE IN WHITE by Santina

15) Enjoying a sunny day by Margo

16) Peace,love and harmony by joeyM

17) ahhh the early birds by KoalaGardens🐨

18) (Rare) Rock Wren catches his dinner by Junko Y

19) St John's wort......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

20) One For The Bucket List P6250328 by Merrelyn



