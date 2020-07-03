Official Top 20 Chart - Week 509

1) Bringing Home Dinner by KWind
2) After the Rainbow 1 by Taffy
3) Holland Marsh Ramshackle Farm by Peter Dulis
4) Butterfly and lemon thyme by haskar
5) framed... by ☠northy
6) Bee by Shepherdman's Wife
7) Lily by gloria jones
8) lunch - a thin soup by Jerome
9) Colour version by FBailey
10) Hummer Half Asleep with Tail Feathers Spread by Jane Pittenger
11) Iowa Sunset by *lynn
12) 2020-06-27 rain and shine by Mona
13) Young Red Squirrel by Faye Turner
14) ELEGANCE IN WHITE by Santina
15) Enjoying a sunny day by Margo
16) Peace,love and harmony by joeyM
17) ahhh the early birds by KoalaGardens🐨
18) (Rare) Rock Wren catches his dinner by Junko Y
19) St John's wort......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
20) One For The Bucket List P6250328 by Merrelyn
- Bringing Home Dinner by kwind
- After the Rainbow 1 by taffy
- Holland Marsh Ramshackle Farm by pdulis
- Butterfly and lemon thyme by haskar
- framed... by northy
- Bee by shepherdmanswife
- Lily by seattlite
- lunch - a thin soup by jerome
- Colour version by fbailey
- Hummer Half Asleep with Tail Feathers Spread by jgpittenger
- Iowa Sunset by lynnz
- 2020-06-27 rain and shine by mona65
- Young Red Squirrel by fayefaye
- ELEGANCE IN WHITE by santina
- Enjoying a sunny day by 777margo
- Peace,love and harmony by joemuli
- ahhh the early birds by koalagardens
- (Rare) Rock Wren catches his dinner by jyokota
- St John's wort......... by ziggy77
- One For The Bucket List P6250328 by merrelyn