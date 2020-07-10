Official Top 20 Chart - Week 510

1) If light is in your heart… by joeyM
2) Safe Landing by FBailey
3) Greater Spotted Woodpecker by Shepherdman's Wife
4) Sunset Poppy by *lynn
5) Hummer on Lucifer by Jane Pittenger
6) Soft Sky, Calm Lake by Taffy
7) Giant Balls by Faye Turner
8) Rainbow Bee Eater by KoalaGardens🐨
9) Happy Birthday, America by Milanie
10) 2020-07-02 storm in front of a sunset by Mona
11) Coming Through by KWind
12) In the last rays of the sun by haskar
13) I have wings and feathers,... by Jerome
14) stairway to heaven? by Wylie
15) Moonstruck by Caterina
16) Dancing in the breeze.... ( Best on black background) by Sylvia du Toit
17) That face! by Issi Bannerman
18) Blues by Jean
19) wash by Graeme Stevens
20) Raindrops on silken threads .......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
