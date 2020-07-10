« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 510

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 10th 2020

1) If light is in your heart… by joeyM

2) Safe Landing by FBailey

3) Greater Spotted Woodpecker by Shepherdman's Wife

4) Sunset Poppy by *lynn

5) Hummer on Lucifer by Jane Pittenger

6) Soft Sky, Calm Lake by Taffy

7) Giant Balls by Faye Turner

8) Rainbow Bee Eater by KoalaGardens🐨

9) Happy Birthday, America by Milanie

10) 2020-07-02 storm in front of a sunset by Mona

11) Coming Through by KWind

12) In the last rays of the sun by haskar

13) I have wings and feathers,... by Jerome

14) stairway to heaven? by Wylie

15) Moonstruck by Caterina

16) Dancing in the breeze.... ( Best on black background) by Sylvia du Toit

17) That face! by Issi Bannerman

18) Blues by Jean

19) wash by Graeme Stevens

20) Raindrops on silken threads .......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~



