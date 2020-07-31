« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 513

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 31st 2020

1) Night Sky over Bonners Landing by Taffy

2) Sunrise by *lynn

3) Misty Morning Sunrise by Peter Dulis

4) 2020-07-25 the claim... by Mona

5) Mount Vaca's view of comet NEOWISE by Mike Gifford

6) Let There be Light by KWind

7) magic in the moment by Clare Gadsby

8) Off We Go, Into the Wild Blue Yonder . . . by Milanie

9) morning shroom... by ☠northy

10) What do we have here? by Faye Turner

11) Gannets by Shepherdman's Wife

12) Mousebird (Best on black) by Sylvia du Toit

13) carrot from my vegetable patch by Jerome

14) Mockingbird baby—? days old. by Esther Rosenberg

15) THE AMERIGO VESPUCCI by Dione Giorgio

16) night night Bullet by KoalaGardens🐨

17) The Future by ZambianLass

18) Catch me if you can🦅 by joeyM

19) I Like Apples by Phil Sandford

20) A Splash of Pink by Carole Sandford



