Official Top 20 Chart - Week 514

 by Ross Scrivener on Aug 7th 2020

1) Brant Street Pier by Peter Dulis

2) Presenting, the Sun by Taffy

3) Green Guy by *lynn

4) Help! by Babs

5) Giz a kiss! by Shepherdman's Wife

6) Flower power by Faye Turner

7) Evening light by Wylie

8) Foxy Eyes 👀 by Islandgirl

9) Red Cosmos........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) Sunrise Deer by KWind

11) Astral Photo Bomb by aikiuser (jenn)

12) Scatterday by Denise Wood

13) Hummer in the Golden Hour by Sue Hecker

14) Well, He Did Stay Put at Least! by Milanie

15) the lonely lake and sky by ☠northy

16) macaque by Jerome

17) 2020-07-31 beautiful end of a hot day by Mona

18) Kaleidoscope of Colours by ZambianLass

19) A side view by Diana

20) Beginnings by gloria jones



