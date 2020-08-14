Official Top 20 Chart - Week 515

1) Oakville Harbour Lighthouse Sunrise by Peter Dulis
2) Today's Lone Visitor by Milanie
3) Old friends are stilll around by PhotoCrazy
4) Just Stopping By to Say Hello by Taffy
5) Red Kite by Shepherdman's Wife
6) what a poser by KoalaGardens🐨
7) Morning Dew by Faye Turner
8) Slowly getting there by Diana
9) Rainbow by KWind
10) Turnip Rock by Debra
11) Misty Country Morning by *lynn
12) Gooooood Morning. by Esther Rosenberg
13) Orange Moon by Richard Brown
14) Beautiful Morning At the Beach by Jane Pittenger
15) A Staple Diet by Babs
16) A Tisket A Tasket by Leslie
17) Low Down Shot. by tony gig
18) Candle surprise by Denise Wood
19) Kurnell Abstract 6 by Annie D
20) Right hook by Steve Jacob
