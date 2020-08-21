« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 516

 by Ross Scrivener on Aug 21st 2020

1) Victorian Crowned Pigeon by Shepherdman's Wife

2) Heron dance at Sweetwater Wetlands by PhotoCrazy

3) 2020-08-15 setting the spinnaker by Mona

4) Silhouettes After Sunset by Babs

5) Two by *lynn

6) P is for Paper by JackieR

7) STILL WINTER by Sylvia du Toit

8) Welcome Little Monarch by Faye Turner

9) approaching thunderstorm by Jerome

10) Milkweed Seed by Hope D Jennings

11) The Boss by FBailey

12) Almost hidden amongst the branches..... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

13) Dreamy by haskar

14) Almost Up Close and Personal by Milanie

15) Two-Tone Sunset by Taffy

16) Now they are ready by Diana

17) Cobweb time by judith deacon

18) Tahkenitch Milky Way by Jane Pittenger

19) UPSIDE DOWN by Santina

20) Colecting Pollen from the Lavatera by tony gig



