Official Top 20 Chart - Week 516

1) Victorian Crowned Pigeon by Shepherdman's Wife
2) Heron dance at Sweetwater Wetlands by PhotoCrazy
3) 2020-08-15 setting the spinnaker by Mona
4) Silhouettes After Sunset by Babs
5) Two by *lynn
6) P is for Paper by JackieR
7) STILL WINTER by Sylvia du Toit
8) Welcome Little Monarch by Faye Turner
9) approaching thunderstorm by Jerome
10) Milkweed Seed by Hope D Jennings
11) The Boss by FBailey
12) Almost hidden amongst the branches..... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
13) Dreamy by haskar
14) Almost Up Close and Personal by Milanie
15) Two-Tone Sunset by Taffy
16) Now they are ready by Diana
17) Cobweb time by judith deacon
18) Tahkenitch Milky Way by Jane Pittenger
19) UPSIDE DOWN by Santina
20) Colecting Pollen from the Lavatera by tony gig
