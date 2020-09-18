« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 519

 by Ross Scrivener on Sep 18th 2020

1) I say goodbye for a while by Jerome

2) Herringfleet by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Shake your feathers......do you want to dance.... by Sylvia du Toit

4) Get out of my way by haskar

5) Wine Glass Patterns by Babs

6) Can't fly in the rain by Faye Turner

7) Sunflower Glow by *lynn

8) Bee-ing busy by Esther Rosenberg

9) Fish for Lunch by ZambianLass

10) Walking on Clouds by FBailey

11) Daisies bw.......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

12) 2020-09-12 first sunrays of the day by Mona

13) Sticking the landing! by PhotoCrazy

14) Another Misty Morning! by Richard Brown

15) Silence is Beautiful by Islandgirl

16) Loving Couple by Carole G

17) A Welcome Stranger In My Garden DSC_1148 by Merrelyn

18) the wet version by KoalaGardens🐨

19) Opening Sequence by Carole Sandford

20) Cloudy Sunset! by Rick



