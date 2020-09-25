« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 520

 by Ross Scrivener on Sep 25th 2020

1) Early Morning Fisherman by *lynn

2) 2020-09-17 particles by Mona

3) stags in waiting by Shepherdman's Wife

4) Last Night's Sunset by Jane Pittenger

5) Beauty from the Setting Sun by Taffy

6) Foggy morning paddle by Islandgirl

7) At last!!!! by Sylvia du Toit

8) Stormy night on Sand Key, Florida by PhotoCrazy

9) You don't see me right? by Esther Rosenberg

10) Hanging out with my little friend by Faye Turner

11) daisies by kali

12) Web by KWind

13) Another Looking for A Free Dinner by PhylM-S

14) Cool coleus by sarah

15) Deer & Hall. by tony gig

16) Some more nectar by haskar

17) Portrait Landscape by Richard Brown

18) LHG-1994- Barney the Barn Owl by Linda Godwin

19) Old Friends sooc by FBailey

20) another dahlia closeup by Jean



