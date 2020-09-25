Official Top 20 Chart - Week 520

1) Early Morning Fisherman by *lynn
2) 2020-09-17 particles by Mona
3) stags in waiting by Shepherdman's Wife
4) Last Night's Sunset by Jane Pittenger
5) Beauty from the Setting Sun by Taffy
6) Foggy morning paddle by Islandgirl
7) At last!!!! by Sylvia du Toit
8) Stormy night on Sand Key, Florida by PhotoCrazy
9) You don't see me right? by Esther Rosenberg
10) Hanging out with my little friend by Faye Turner
11) daisies by kali
12) Web by KWind
13) Another Looking for A Free Dinner by PhylM-S
14) Cool coleus by sarah
15) Deer & Hall. by tony gig
16) Some more nectar by haskar
17) Portrait Landscape by Richard Brown
18) LHG-1994- Barney the Barn Owl by Linda Godwin
19) Old Friends sooc by FBailey
20) another dahlia closeup by Jean
- Early Morning Fisherman by lynnz
- 2020-09-17 particles by mona65
- stags in waiting by shepherdmanswife
- Last Night's Sunset by jgpittenger
- Beauty from the Setting Sun by taffy
- Foggy morning paddle by radiogirl
- At last!!!! by sdutoit
- Stormy night on Sand Key, Florida by photographycrazy
- You don't see me right? by dutchothotmailcom
- Hanging out with my little friend by fayefaye
- daisies by kali66
- Web by kwind
- Another Looking for A Free Dinner by elatedpixie
- Cool coleus by samae
- Deer & Hall. by tonygig
- Some more nectar by haskar
- Portrait Landscape by rjb71
- LHG-1994- Barney the Barn Owl by rontu
- Old Friends sooc by fbailey
- another dahlia closeup by jernst1779