Official Top 20 Chart - Week 521

1) Look what Happened Tonight by KWind
2) Robin by Shepherdman's Wife
3) Seeking by JackieR
4) Touching purple by haskar
5) An Intense Conversation by Taffy
6) The other side... ( best on black. ) by Sylvia du Toit
7) Lake Eola reflections, Orlando Florida by PhotoCrazy
8) Dandelion Fireworks! by Faye Turner
9) Rainbow Slinky Globe by Babs
10) Mega Pod by aikiuser (jenn)
11) 2020-09-24 I am and I am not by Mona
12) Gymnastics by Esther Rosenberg
13) Brown Eyes by FBailey
14) Floating....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
15) Cormorant by gloria jones
16) Memories are made this way. by Lee
17) A Lake View by Islandgirl
18) 2nd cup light by Walks @ 7
19) Aspen Lane - Looks like Fall! by Karly
20) Simplicity of Nature II by Mike Gifford
- Look what Happened Tonight by kwind
- Robin by shepherdmanswife
- Seeking by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Touching purple by haskar
- An Intense Conversation by taffy
- The other side... ( best on black. ) by sdutoit
- Lake Eola reflections, Orlando Florida by photographycrazy
- Dandelion Fireworks! by fayefaye
- Rainbow Slinky Globe by onewing
- Mega Pod by aikiuser
- 2020-09-24 I am and I am not by mona65
- Gymnastics by dutchothotmailcom
- Brown Eyes by fbailey
- Floating....... by ziggy77
- Cormorant by seattlite
- Memories are made this way. by gamelee
- A Lake View by radiogirl
- 2nd cup light by joysabin
- Aspen Lane - Looks like Fall! by 365karly1
- Simplicity of Nature II by mikegifford