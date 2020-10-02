« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 521

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 2nd 2020

1) Look what Happened Tonight by KWind

2) Robin by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Seeking by JackieR

4) Touching purple by haskar

5) An Intense Conversation by Taffy

6) The other side... ( best on black. ) by Sylvia du Toit

7) Lake Eola reflections, Orlando Florida by PhotoCrazy

8) Dandelion Fireworks! by Faye Turner

9) Rainbow Slinky Globe by Babs

10) Mega Pod by aikiuser (jenn)

11) 2020-09-24 I am and I am not by Mona

12) Gymnastics by Esther Rosenberg

13) Brown Eyes by FBailey

14) Floating....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

15) Cormorant by gloria jones

16) Memories are made this way. by Lee

17) A Lake View by Islandgirl

18) 2nd cup light by Walks @ 7

19) Aspen Lane - Looks like Fall! by Karly

20) Simplicity of Nature II by Mike Gifford



