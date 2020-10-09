« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 522

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 9th 2020

1) Quebec's Canopy of Color by Peter Dulis

2) Mount Cook by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Just love birds in-flight by PhotoCrazy

4) Ready for a smooth landing by Esther Rosenberg

5) New Beginnings by aikiuser (jenn)

6) Can You Find the Sun? by Taffy

7) Think He's Telling Us Goodbye for the Year by Milanie

8) The most beautiful hotel in town by haskar

9) 2020-10-04 walk in the woods by Mona

10) Falls on Waters Creek by KV

11) Castle Gates by Richard Brown

12) Peek-a-Boo Harvest Moon by Ann H. LeFevre

13) Tufty by JackieR

14) Heavy Dew by *lynn

15) Sounding the alarm by sarah

16) Backyard birding by Faye Turner

17) here's looking at you by KoalaGardens🐨

18) Smokey Sunset by KWind

19) Up All Night Spinning by Carole G

20) Web of Details by gloria jones



