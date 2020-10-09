Official Top 20 Chart - Week 522

1) Quebec's Canopy of Color by Peter Dulis
2) Mount Cook by Shepherdman's Wife
3) Just love birds in-flight by PhotoCrazy
4) Ready for a smooth landing by Esther Rosenberg
5) New Beginnings by aikiuser (jenn)
6) Can You Find the Sun? by Taffy
7) Think He's Telling Us Goodbye for the Year by Milanie
8) The most beautiful hotel in town by haskar
9) 2020-10-04 walk in the woods by Mona
10) Falls on Waters Creek by KV
11) Castle Gates by Richard Brown
12) Peek-a-Boo Harvest Moon by Ann H. LeFevre
13) Tufty by JackieR
14) Heavy Dew by *lynn
15) Sounding the alarm by sarah
16) Backyard birding by Faye Turner
17) here's looking at you by KoalaGardens🐨
18) Smokey Sunset by KWind
19) Up All Night Spinning by Carole G
20) Web of Details by gloria jones
