Official Top 20 Chart - Week 523

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 16th 2020

1) Morning Dance of the Reddish Egrets by PhotoCrazy

2) What a little beauty by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Pink Hour Triptych by Babs

4) Into the Woods at Night by Taffy

5) Diamond Lake Sunrise by *lynn

6) 2020-10-10 wobbly by Mona

7) Kookaburra by KoalaGardens🐨

8) Blue Heron Sunrise by KV

9) Red Balloon by Rosie Kerr

10) Almost Looks Like Summer - and Feels It, Too. by Milanie

11) Let's see, what's next.... by Esther Rosenberg

12) fall leaves by Jean

13) Jack came back by Faye Turner

14) Stood Stock Still by JackieR

15) A new Mum by Diana

16) Island Reflections by Islandgirl

17) Shadows on the Grass by FBailey

18) At the end of another long day....building. by Sylvia du Toit

19) Thirsty by aikiuser (jenn)

20) Single rose........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~



Comments
