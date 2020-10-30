« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 525

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 30th 2020

1) I see you! by Shepherdman's Wife

2) What a Sunset by KWind

3) Sherman Waterfalls by Peter Dulis

4) Late Afternoon Light by *lynn

5) And I'm still beautiful by haskar

6) Late Day Dunes by aikiuser (jenn)

7) Purple and pink petals by ~*~ Jo ~*~

8) A first for me by Diana

9) Backlighting by gloria jones

10) koodn't resist by KoalaGardens🐨

11) 2020-10-25 al dente by Mona

12) Autumn on Svorksjøen by Elisabeth Sæter

13) Happy Hump Day by Leslie

14) Patterns of Nature by Skip Tribby 📷

15) Autumn Leaf. by tony gig

16) There be eagles! Bald Eagle, one of my favorites to capture! by PhotoCrazy

17) Reflections in the creek by mittens (Marilyn)

18) Emotion by Jacqueline

19) King Of The Cairn by Junan Heath

20) October Sunrise by Islandgirl



  1. I see you! by shepherdmanswife

  2. What a Sunset by kwind

  3. Sherman Waterfalls by pdulis

  4. Late Afternoon Light by lynnz

  5. And I'm still beautiful by haskar

  6. Late Day Dunes by aikiuser

  7. Purple and pink petals by ziggy77

  8. A first for me by ludwigsdiana

  9. Backlighting by seattlite

  10. koodn't resist by koalagardens

  11. 2020-10-25 al dente by mona65

  12. Autumn on Svorksjøen by elisasaeter

  13. Happy Hump Day by lesip

  14. Patterns of Nature by skipt07

  15. Autumn Leaf. by tonygig

  16. There be eagles! Bald Eagle, one of my favorites to capture! by photographycrazy

  17. Reflections in the creek by mittens

  18. Emotion by jacqbb

  19. King Of The Cairn by paintdipper

  20. October Sunrise by radiogirl



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise