Official Top 20 Chart - Week 525

1) I see you! by Shepherdman's Wife
2) What a Sunset by KWind
3) Sherman Waterfalls by Peter Dulis
4) Late Afternoon Light by *lynn
5) And I'm still beautiful by haskar
6) Late Day Dunes by aikiuser (jenn)
7) Purple and pink petals by ~*~ Jo ~*~
8) A first for me by Diana
9) Backlighting by gloria jones
10) koodn't resist by KoalaGardens🐨
11) 2020-10-25 al dente by Mona
12) Autumn on Svorksjøen by Elisabeth Sæter
13) Happy Hump Day by Leslie
14) Patterns of Nature by Skip Tribby 📷
15) Autumn Leaf. by tony gig
16) There be eagles! Bald Eagle, one of my favorites to capture! by PhotoCrazy
17) Reflections in the creek by mittens (Marilyn)
18) Emotion by Jacqueline
19) King Of The Cairn by Junan Heath
20) October Sunrise by Islandgirl
- I see you! by shepherdmanswife
- What a Sunset by kwind
- Sherman Waterfalls by pdulis
- Late Afternoon Light by lynnz
- And I'm still beautiful by haskar
- Late Day Dunes by aikiuser
- Purple and pink petals by ziggy77
- A first for me by ludwigsdiana
- Backlighting by seattlite
- koodn't resist by koalagardens
- 2020-10-25 al dente by mona65
- Autumn on Svorksjøen by elisasaeter
- Happy Hump Day by lesip
- Patterns of Nature by skipt07
- Autumn Leaf. by tonygig
- There be eagles! Bald Eagle, one of my favorites to capture! by photographycrazy
- Reflections in the creek by mittens
- Emotion by jacqbb
- King Of The Cairn by paintdipper
- October Sunrise by radiogirl