Official Top 20 Chart - Week 527

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 13th 2020

1) Beautiful wildlife, beautiful light! by PhotoCrazy

2) Lunch Time by aikiuser (jenn)

3) Sunset Beach by Babs

4) WWYD Entry: Lone Tree by Taffy

5) Leaf #2 by KWind

6) Early Morning by Shepherdman's Wife

7) 2020-11-06 light by Mona

8) Keeping an eye on the humans, even when having an itch. by Esther Rosenberg

9) Mr. Duck by haskar

10) Mr. Fox by Islandgirl

11) anybody wanna try for a kiss? by KoalaGardens🐨

12) Armsgrove Viaduct. by Lee

13) Autumn by *lynn

14) Winter North York Moors by Margaret Brown

15) After The Sunset by Leslie

16) Fairy land by Faye Turner

17) The three Muskameers by Wylie

18) Inspecting the troops by sarah

19) On an Angle, Upside Down by Junko Y

20) Having Brunch by Milanie



