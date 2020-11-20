Official Top 20 Chart - Week 528

1) Reflection of a Killdeer by PhotoCrazy
2) kingfisher by Shepherdman's Wife
3) 2020-11-12 from a distance by Mona
4) Enjoy Gulf Fritillary by Esther Rosenberg
5) As Far as I Got! by Milanie
6) Reflected Energy by aikiuser (jenn)
7) New Sculpture in the City! by Taffy
8) Flower Bubbles by Babs
9) Lichen and moss by haskar
10) I'm practicing my balance some more . . . by Junko Y
11) Along the Old Road by Beau
12) koalas are the original tree huggers by KoalaGardens🐨
13) Lines on the Sand by FBailey
14) Choose to Shine by *lynn
15) Busting Out! by Faye Turner
16) Day is Done, Gone The Sun by Skip Tribby 📷
17) Looking Out My Window 3 by Ann H. LeFevre
18) it's the end of the world as we know it by Graeme Stevens
19) Are You Wearing That? by PhylM-S
20) Great Blue Heron by gloria jones
