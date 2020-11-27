« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 529

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 27th 2020

1) Forest Rays by Jane Pittenger

2) Fly-by, a Great White Egret by PhotoCrazy

3) Kariya Park Winterland by Peter Dulis

4) Cows on top of the hill by Shepherdman's Wife

5) Evening Light by Babs

6) Eastern Amberwing by Esther Rosenberg

7) Lightpainting spirograph............ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

8) Color Etched in White by Milanie

9) always reach for the sky by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Winter In The Air by *lynn

11) Sunrise by Islandgirl

12) Tindaro Screpolato by aikiuser (jenn)

13) The tree by haskar

14) Squawking Blue Jays by Junko Y

15) At the top of the bank by Margaret Brown

16) Atmosphere by gloria jones

17) Lover's.. by Richard Brown

18) rainy day by Jean

19) Hello there by Faye Turner

20) A Bit Of Refraction DSC_3248 by Merrelyn



