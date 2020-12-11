« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 531

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 11th 2020

1) Competing for Attention by Taffy

2) Maestro! by PhotoCrazy

3) Even behind the fence the sun rises by haskar

4) Embrace Winter ... by Peter Dulis

5) Greenwoodpecker by Shepherdman's Wife

6) Lucky find by Faye Turner

7) 2020-12-03 gone by Mona

8) Summertime by Babs

9) Osprey in flight by Esther Rosenberg

10) SIltcoos Stars and Planets by Jane Pittenger

11) Feeling Happy! This image from when we went to Norway came second in our camera club novice section 😁 by Lynda McG

12) Evening Sky by aikiuser (jenn)

13) Green Lake Reflections by gloria jones

14) bleeding hearts by KoalaGardens🐨

15) the world is full of magic things by Clare Gadsby

16) More spirograph fun............ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

17) Sunset reflection... by Richard Sayer

18) Good Morning by KWind

19) escalate by ☠northy

20) The Stadium. by Lee



