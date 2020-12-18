Official Top 20 Chart - Week 532

1) An old soul, portrait of a Bald Eagle by PhotoCrazy
2) Dreary Day had a Bright Spot by KWind
3) Hunkering Down by Shepherdman's Wife
4) Dusting of snow by Faye Turner
5) Sunset Scout by aikiuser (jenn)
6) The Golden Hour ... by Peter Dulis
7) Not a happy camper. by Esther Rosenberg
8) These are my Peanuts! by Islandgirl
9) Lightpainting Orb...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
10) 3 Minutes Before Yesterday's Moon Shot by Milanie
11) What not to do by Jane Pittenger
12) 2020-12-13 rain & shine by Mona
13) Tree by *lynn
14) Violet Backed Starling by ZambianLass
15) An empty square by haskar
16) ahhhh that's better by KoalaGardens🐨
17) Blue and Pink by KV
18) On Reflection by Casablanca
19) American Wigeon by gloria jones
20) Rainy Sunday by Phil Sandford
- An old soul, portrait of a Bald Eagle by photographycrazy
- Dreary Day had a Bright Spot by kwind
- Hunkering Down by shepherdmanswife
- Dusting of snow by fayefaye
- Sunset Scout by aikiuser
- The Golden Hour ... by pdulis
- Not a happy camper. by dutchothotmailcom
- These are my Peanuts! by radiogirl
- Lightpainting Orb...... by ziggy77
- 3 Minutes Before Yesterday's Moon Shot by milaniet
- What not to do by jgpittenger
- 2020-12-13 rain & shine by mona65
- Tree by lynnz
- Violet Backed Starling by zambianlass
- An empty square by haskar
- ahhhh that's better by koalagardens
- Blue and Pink by kvphoto
- On Reflection by casablanca
- American Wigeon by seattlite
- Rainy Sunday by phil_sandford