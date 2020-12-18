« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 532

 by Ross Scrivener on Dec 18th 2020

1) An old soul, portrait of a Bald Eagle by PhotoCrazy

2) Dreary Day had a Bright Spot by KWind

3) Hunkering Down by Shepherdman's Wife

4) Dusting of snow by Faye Turner

5) Sunset Scout by aikiuser (jenn)

6) The Golden Hour ... by Peter Dulis

7) Not a happy camper. by Esther Rosenberg

8) These are my Peanuts! by Islandgirl

9) Lightpainting Orb...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) 3 Minutes Before Yesterday's Moon Shot by Milanie

11) What not to do by Jane Pittenger

12) 2020-12-13 rain & shine by Mona

13) Tree by *lynn

14) Violet Backed Starling by ZambianLass

15) An empty square by haskar

16) ahhhh that's better by KoalaGardens🐨

17) Blue and Pink by KV

18) On Reflection by Casablanca

19) American Wigeon by gloria jones

20) Rainy Sunday by Phil Sandford



  1. An old soul, portrait of a Bald Eagle by photographycrazy

  2. Dreary Day had a Bright Spot by kwind

  3. Hunkering Down by shepherdmanswife

  4. Dusting of snow by fayefaye

  5. Sunset Scout by aikiuser

  6. The Golden Hour ... by pdulis

  7. Not a happy camper. by dutchothotmailcom

  8. These are my Peanuts! by radiogirl

  9. Lightpainting Orb...... by ziggy77

  10. 3 Minutes Before Yesterday's Moon Shot by milaniet

  11. What not to do by jgpittenger

  12. 2020-12-13 rain & shine by mona65

  13. Tree by lynnz

  14. Violet Backed Starling by zambianlass

  15. An empty square by haskar

  16. ahhhh that's better by koalagardens

  17. Blue and Pink by kvphoto

  18. On Reflection by casablanca

  19. American Wigeon by seattlite

  20. Rainy Sunday by phil_sandford



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise