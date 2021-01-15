Official Top 20 Chart - Week 536

1) Winter Walk by KWind
2) Another Roseate Spoonbill by PhotoCrazy
3) After the Sun Has Set by Babs
4) Got·cha by Esther Rosenberg
5) A Lighter Shade of Morning by *lynn
6) A typical country scene by Diana
7) Fluffing up by Faye Turner
8) Make a Wish by aikiuser (jenn)
9) Red squirrel by haskar
10) Industrial Photo Art by Peter Dulis
11) Redwing by Shepherdman's Wife
12) Early by Dianne
13) Connections............. by ~*~ Jo ~*~
14) Stoicism by Milanie
15) Woodpecker with Peanut 🥜 by Islandgirl
16) Lighthouse beams by Jane Pittenger
17) Heading Home After A Surfing Lesson P1091344 by Merrelyn
18) Oh No Paparazzi by Leslie
19) Reflective sunset by Denise Wood
20) look behind you by Clare Gadsby
- Winter Walk by kwind
- Another Roseate Spoonbill by photographycrazy
- After the Sun Has Set by onewing
- Got·cha by dutchothotmailcom
- A Lighter Shade of Morning by lynnz
- A typical country scene by ludwigsdiana
- Fluffing up by fayefaye
- Make a Wish by aikiuser
- Red squirrel by haskar
- Industrial Photo Art by pdulis
- Redwing by shepherdmanswife
- Early by dide
- Connections............. by ziggy77
- Stoicism by milaniet
- Woodpecker with Peanut 🥜 by radiogirl
- Lighthouse beams by jgpittenger
- Heading Home After A Surfing Lesson P1091344 by merrelyn
- Oh No Paparazzi by lesip
- Reflective sunset by gilbertwood
- look behind you by pistache