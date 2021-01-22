« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 537

 by Ross Scrivener on Jan 22nd 2021

1) Whaaattttt are you looking at. by Esther Rosenberg

2) 2021-01-14 puddle N°1 by Mona

3) Snowing by Faye Turner

4) Highland Coo by Shepherdman's Wife

5) A barn with charm. by Lee

6) Proud Lion by Taffy

7) Missed Opportunity! by Carole Sandford

8) Sand Art by Jane Pittenger

9) stop and smell the roses by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Lines in the Sand & Sky by KV

11) Sunset At Rotary Park P1170074 by Merrelyn

12) Mount Keen Aglow! by Issi Bannerman

13) more mums play by Jean

14) Another Redtailed on the hunt by Mike Gifford

15) Blue Monday by Richard Brown

16) Whizz bang pop.......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

17) Watching by JackieR

18) Nature's Rhythm by CC Folk

19) Finally! by Milanie

20) Duckage by aikiuser (jenn)



