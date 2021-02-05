« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 539

 by Ross Scrivener on Feb 5th 2021

1) The Gooderham Building by Peter Dulis

2) High Key Cat by Shepherdman's Wife

3) Mysterious Circles by Taffy

4) My First! by Milanie

5) Goodbye Moody January by *lynn

6) 2021-01-30 kisses from nature by Mona

7) Pelican beauty. by Esther Rosenberg

8) Come on, it's fun to play in the snow! by Junko Y

9) Tree in high water. by Lee

10) A View to Remember by aikiuser (jenn)

11) the walker by ☠northy

12) When JACK comes by Faye Turner

13) OOF window frost by Jean

14) opening by KoalaGardens🐨

15) Footprints by KWind

16) Camera rotation spirograph.......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

17) In the forest by haskar

18) Mist over the paddock by Carole G

19) Red-shoulder Hawk Drama by Mike Gifford

20) Cedar Waxwing by gloria jones



