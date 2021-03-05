Official Top 20 Chart - Week 543

1) Sunset on the Dunes by Babs
2) Winter Sunrise by Peter Dulis
3) Great egret doing his mating dance by Esther Rosenberg
4) Golden Eagle by Shepherdman's Wife
5) Snow Moon Rising by Richard Brown
6) Snow Moon by *lynn
7) Beginnings by aikiuser (jenn)
8) Jesse sooc by KoalaGardens🐨
9) Sunset by Nada
10) Thank You! by Taffy
11) Hope I Can Stick The Landing! P3020270 by Merrelyn
12) Another day another fire... by GaryW
13) Good Night Moon by Leslie
14) Full Moon by Faye Turner
15) Tiny Pathways by Lin
16) pink smudge by Clare Gadsby
17) Moon flower at about 5-30am by Margo
18) Bald Eagle by Chris Cook
19) FOR 2021-25 by Ann H. LeFevre
20) Month of Hearts by KWind
- Sunset on the Dunes by onewing
- Winter Sunrise by pdulis
- Great egret doing his mating dance by dutchothotmailcom
- Golden Eagle by shepherdmanswife
- Snow Moon Rising by rjb71
- Snow Moon by lynnz
- Beginnings by aikiuser
- Jesse sooc by koalagardens
- Sunset by njmom3
- Thank You! by taffy
- Hope I Can Stick The Landing! P3020270 by merrelyn
- Another day another fire... by thewatersphotos
- Good Night Moon by lesip
- Full Moon by fayefaye
- Tiny Pathways by linnypinny
- pink smudge by pistache
- Moon flower at about 5-30am by 777margo
- Bald Eagle by cdcook48
- FOR 2021-25 by olivetreeann
- Month of Hearts by kwind