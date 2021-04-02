« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 547

 by Ross Scrivener on Apr 2nd 2021

1) Windswept by PhotoCrazy

2) Black and White Royal Candles by Peter Dulis

3) Sunset Beach by Babs

4) Red Kite by Shepherdman's Wife

5) Green heron in flight with nesting material by Esther Rosenberg

6) Silver and Blue by Richard Brown

7) on the lookout by KoalaGardens🐨

8) 2021-03-25 don't breath,... by Mona

9) Pigeon Enjoys His Solitude by Taffy

10) A sporophyte by haskar

11) Male Rufous by Jane Pittenger

12) Another Moon a la Van Gogh by Ann H. LeFevre

13) The inbetween time by Joan Robillard

14) Squirrel by gloria jones

15) Circle and lines abstracted............. by ~*~ Jo ~*~

16) View at 40000 by Yoland

17) Birdsong! by Carole Sandford

18) The Whole Family... by julia

19) Have a HEART by Faye Turner

20) An Island Pano by KWind



