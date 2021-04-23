Official Top 20 Chart - Week 550

1) In the Magnolia Tree by *lynn
2) Fifty Shades of Pink by Peter Dulis
3) Hopscotch by Esther Rosenberg
4) Woodpecker and the dragonfly by PhotoCrazy
5) Evening Rays by Babs
6) Under the Tower by Taffy
7) An eye by haskar
8) Female Red-winged Blackbird by Junko Y
9) Lunch time by Shepherdman's Wife
10) Lots of Boats and a Gull by aikiuser (jenn)
11) Isn't she lovely by KoalaGardens🐨
12) Chaos At the Feeder by Jane Pittenger
13) 2021-04-15 another day by Mona
14) Natures Amazing Colours by tony gig
15) Swanset by Richard Brown
16) Mr Regal Eagle by Denise Wood
17) The great and powerful LOON by Faye Turner
18) Stropping By For A Drink_4161178 by Merrelyn
19) Selfie in the dark 2 by Chris Cook
20) The ICE is Out! by Islandgirl
