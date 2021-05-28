« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 555

 by Ross Scrivener on May 28th 2021

1) The Flight of the Dandelion by Peter Dulis

2) Fireworks Over Navy Pier by Taffy

3) 2021-05-22 never turn your back on... by Mona

4) Duckling after a swim by Shepherdman's Wife

5) well that made me cry! by KoalaGardens🐨

6) Warm & Safe by Carole Sandford

7) Travel day Bald Eagle! by PhotoCrazy

8) Cecropia moth by Faye Turner

9) Magnificence by carol white

10) tulips and windmill by Bep

11) The night spinner by Nova

12) Sunlit Flower by Babs

13) Green heron flyby by Debra

14) Hooray - Found My First Butterfly by Milanie

15) Color Study #1 by aikiuser (jenn)

16) Reflections by Elisabeth Sæter

17) fare thee well... by ☠northy

18) Evening in the Bay by KWind

19) Rochester silo art by Denise Wood

20) Panoramic View! by Islandgirl



