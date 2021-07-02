Official Top 20 Chart - Week 560

1) Shared from Lightroom by Jane Pittenger
2) Sunset on the river by PhotoCrazy
3) Favourite Tree in a Ball by Babs
4) I got it! by Shepherdman's Wife
5) Tasty? by Esther Rosenberg
6) Peaceful Easy Feeling by Taffy
7) She still needs to eat by haskar
8) bee happy by Hazel
9) Stayed So Still You'd Think He Was Posing by Milanie
10) A Bird On A Wire 6260314 by Merrelyn
11) Sunset Lilies by *lynn
12) Everlasting Sweet-Pea by Beryl Lloyd
13) Hibiscus by Pyrrhula
14) high key by Jean
15) Four of a kind by Denise Wood
16) The Yellow Leaf by aikiuser (jenn)
17) Long-horned sunflower bee by Faye Turner
18) Last Night by KWind
19) On Golden Pond by Carole G
20) Hummingbird Clearwing Moth by Islandgirl
- Shared from Lightroom by jgpittenger
- Sunset on the river by photographycrazy
- Favourite Tree in a Ball by onewing
- I got it! by shepherdmanswife
- Tasty? by dutchothotmailcom
- Peaceful Easy Feeling by taffy
- She still needs to eat by haskar
- bee happy by quietpurplehaze
- Stayed So Still You'd Think He Was Posing by milaniet
- A Bird On A Wire 6260314 by merrelyn
- Sunset Lilies by lynnz
- Everlasting Sweet-Pea by beryl
- Hibiscus by pyrrhula
- high key by jernst1779
- Four of a kind by gilbertwood
- The Yellow Leaf by aikiuser
- Long-horned sunflower bee by fayefaye
- Last Night by kwind
- On Golden Pond by yorkshirekiwi
- Hummingbird Clearwing Moth by radiogirl