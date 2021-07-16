« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 562

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 16th 2021

1) The shot I've always wanted... by Shepherdman's Wife

2) Night Sky Really Shows Off! by Taffy

3) Upsy Daisy by *lynn

4) So small, precious! by PhotoCrazy

5) My four friends returned for the sunset by Denise Wood

6) Beaver Island Northern Lights by Junko Y

7) Jack Darling Park Coastline by Peter Dulis

8) Hugging by Faye Turner

9) 2021-07-09 mysterious waters by Mona

10) This is how it starts by Diana

11) Rufous and Lucifer by Jane Pittenger

12) Panorama of the Park by bkb in the city

13) Gan Gan Lookout Sunset by Babs

14) A Visitor by KWind

15) Small, white and unknown by haskar

16) Tern in flight by tony gig

17) A Cloudy, Silent Sunset_7080461 by Merrelyn

18) Orange You Amazing by Leslie

19) Tiny Dancer by Carole Sandford

20) Refraction by KV



