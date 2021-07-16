Official Top 20 Chart - Week 562

1) The shot I've always wanted... by Shepherdman's Wife
2) Night Sky Really Shows Off! by Taffy
3) Upsy Daisy by *lynn
4) So small, precious! by PhotoCrazy
5) My four friends returned for the sunset by Denise Wood
6) Beaver Island Northern Lights by Junko Y
7) Jack Darling Park Coastline by Peter Dulis
8) Hugging by Faye Turner
9) 2021-07-09 mysterious waters by Mona
10) This is how it starts by Diana
11) Rufous and Lucifer by Jane Pittenger
12) Panorama of the Park by bkb in the city
13) Gan Gan Lookout Sunset by Babs
14) A Visitor by KWind
15) Small, white and unknown by haskar
16) Tern in flight by tony gig
17) A Cloudy, Silent Sunset_7080461 by Merrelyn
18) Orange You Amazing by Leslie
19) Tiny Dancer by Carole Sandford
20) Refraction by KV
- The shot I've always wanted... by shepherdmanswife
- Night Sky Really Shows Off! by taffy
- Upsy Daisy by lynnz
- So small, precious! by photographycrazy
- My four friends returned for the sunset by gilbertwood
- Beaver Island Northern Lights by jyokota
- Jack Darling Park Coastline by pdulis
- Hugging by fayefaye
- 2021-07-09 mysterious waters by mona65
- This is how it starts by ludwigsdiana
- Rufous and Lucifer by jgpittenger
- Panorama of the Park by bkbinthecity
- Gan Gan Lookout Sunset by onewing
- A Visitor by kwind
- Small, white and unknown by haskar
- Tern in flight by tonygig
- A Cloudy, Silent Sunset_7080461 by merrelyn
- Orange You Amazing by lesip
- Tiny Dancer by carole_sandford
- Refraction by kvphoto