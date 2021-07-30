Official Top 20 Chart - Week 564

1) Catch of the day! by PhotoCrazy
2) Summer Bliss by Peter Dulis
3) Lacy Sunset by *lynn
4) morning dew by KoalaGardens🐨
5) Who you looking at? by Shepherdman's Wife
6) In the spot light by Esther Rosenberg
7) Ruby-throated Hummingbird by Islandgirl
8) Monarch in flight by Faye Turner
9) The sky was on fire by Denise Wood
10) After blooming by haskar
11) Juvenile Eagle Flying in the Morning Light by Jane Pittenger
12) High Tide at Sunset by Babs
13) Wonderful walkies by Lesley
14) Coming Home! by Issi Bannerman
15) The Butterfly and His Flower by Junko Y
16) Sunset, McKenzie Beach, Tofino by Chris Cook
17) Buck Moon by KV
18) Daisy a Day Dear.. by julia
19) Echinacea by Richard Brown
20) large white daisy........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
- Catch of the day! by photographycrazy
- Summer Bliss by pdulis
- Lacy Sunset by lynnz
- morning dew by koalagardens
- Who you looking at? by shepherdmanswife
- In the spot light by dutchothotmailcom
- Ruby-throated Hummingbird by radiogirl
- Monarch in flight by fayefaye
- The sky was on fire by gilbertwood
- After blooming by haskar
- Juvenile Eagle Flying in the Morning Light by jgpittenger
- High Tide at Sunset by onewing
- Wonderful walkies by tinley23
- Coming Home! by jamibann
- The Butterfly and His Flower by jyokota
- Sunset, McKenzie Beach, Tofino by cdcook48
- Buck Moon by kvphoto
- Daisy a Day Dear.. by julzmaioro
- Echinacea by rjb71
- large white daisy........ by ziggy77