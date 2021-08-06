Official Top 20 Chart - Week 565

1) Hoody! by PhotoCrazy
2) Crayfish for lunch? by Shepherdman's Wife
3) I caught him just in time by Diana
4) don't pull the pin - she'll explode! by KoalaGardens🐨
5) Untitled by KWind
6) Froggy by Esther Rosenberg
7) Gulf Fritillary by KV
8) KV you inspired ME by Faye Turner
9) His Wings Almost Look Like Horns! by Milanie
10) Sharing by Carole Sandford
11) Westerdale bridge by Margaret Brown
12) Heralding in the golden morning by Denise Wood
13) SunFlower by *lynn
14) Kunanyi / Mount Wellington by Pigeons Farm
15) Nature. by tony gig
16) The first of the tomatoes! by Issi Bannerman
17) Two large daisies........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
18) My favourite little bird he’s all puffed up as it’s bitterly cold here today by Dawn
19) The last rays of the sun by haskar
20) Gumnuts by Babs
- Hoody! by photographycrazy
- Crayfish for lunch? by shepherdmanswife
- I caught him just in time by ludwigsdiana
- don't pull the pin - she'll explode! by koalagardens
- Untitled by kwind
- Froggy by dutchothotmailcom
- Gulf Fritillary by kvphoto
- KV you inspired ME by fayefaye
- His Wings Almost Look Like Horns! by milaniet
- Sharing by carole_sandford
- Westerdale bridge by craftymeg
- Heralding in the golden morning by gilbertwood
- SunFlower by lynnz
- Kunanyi / Mount Wellington by kgolab
- Nature. by tonygig
- The first of the tomatoes! by jamibann
- Two large daisies........ by ziggy77
- My favourite little bird he’s all puffed up as it’s bitterly cold here today by Dawn
- The last rays of the sun by haskar
- Gumnuts by onewing