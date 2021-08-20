« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 567

 by Ross Scrivener on Aug 20th 2021

1) Cirrus Clouds by Babs

2) Frog in the Muck by *lynn

3) South Carolina Sunrise ... by Peter Dulis

4) 2021-08-15 the frayed veil by Mona

5) Playing with light by haskar

6) Owl Butterfly! by PhotoCrazy

7) Lunching on Echinacea (Cone Flower) by Shepherdman's Wife

8) The Pepper family trio........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

9) Lost grasshopper by Faye Turner

10) A different perspective by Diana

11) Sun sets on Barney's Lake by Taffy

12) Beak Open Ready for Nectar by Jane Pittenger

13) Meadow Flowers by Carole Sandford

14) Between the heather! by Margaret Brown

15) Boobook owl. by Lee

16) This morning's sunrise by Denise Wood

17) Surf,Baby,surf!! by joeyM

18) Two Nights in a Row by KWind

19) Queen Anne's Lace by mittens (Marilyn)

20) across the fence by April




