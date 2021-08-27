« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 568

 by Ross Scrivener on Aug 27th 2021

1) Enjoying the Setting Sun by Taffy

2) Misty Morn Bike Ride by Peter Dulis

3) Pelican by Babs

4) Giant Swallowtail by PhotoCrazy

5) Leucistic Red Kite by Shepherdman's Wife

6) It's Hard Keeping Balance On Wire _8201843 by Merrelyn

7) complimentary colours by KoalaGardens🐨

8) This morning's moon set by Denise Wood

9) Decorative door handle by haskar

10) Low Tide Morning Fog by Jane Pittenger

11) Lismore Lighthouse by Issi Bannerman

12) Sandstone by KWind

13) Phacalia and bee...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

14) Love me by Faye Turner

15) Evening Sunflowers by Carole Sandford

16) Focal zoom by Beryl Lloyd

17) SUNRISE by joeyM

18) Kelvin Floodlight by tony gig

19) Bright by gloria jones

20) Let the Sunshine Down.. by julia



