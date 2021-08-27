Official Top 20 Chart - Week 568

1) Enjoying the Setting Sun by Taffy
2) Misty Morn Bike Ride by Peter Dulis
3) Pelican by Babs
4) Giant Swallowtail by PhotoCrazy
5) Leucistic Red Kite by Shepherdman's Wife
6) It's Hard Keeping Balance On Wire _8201843 by Merrelyn
7) complimentary colours by KoalaGardens🐨
8) This morning's moon set by Denise Wood
9) Decorative door handle by haskar
10) Low Tide Morning Fog by Jane Pittenger
11) Lismore Lighthouse by Issi Bannerman
12) Sandstone by KWind
13) Phacalia and bee...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
14) Love me by Faye Turner
15) Evening Sunflowers by Carole Sandford
16) Focal zoom by Beryl Lloyd
17) SUNRISE by joeyM
18) Kelvin Floodlight by tony gig
19) Bright by gloria jones
20) Let the Sunshine Down.. by julia
- Enjoying the Setting Sun by taffy
- Misty Morn Bike Ride by pdulis
- Pelican by onewing
- Giant Swallowtail by photographycrazy
- Leucistic Red Kite by shepherdmanswife
- It's Hard Keeping Balance On Wire _8201843 by merrelyn
- complimentary colours by koalagardens
- This morning's moon set by gilbertwood
- Decorative door handle by haskar
- Low Tide Morning Fog by jgpittenger
- Lismore Lighthouse by jamibann
- Sandstone by kwind
- Phacalia and bee...... by ziggy77
- Love me by fayefaye
- Evening Sunflowers by carole_sandford
- Focal zoom by beryl
- SUNRISE by joemuli
- Kelvin Floodlight by tonygig
- Bright by seattlite
- Let the Sunshine Down.. by julzmaioro