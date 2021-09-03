Official Top 20 Chart - Week 569

1) Flight of a Swallowtail by PhotoCrazy
2) Cosmos bending under the weight of the rain by Shepherdman's Wife
3) 2021-08-26 harbour stilllife by Mona
4) Dawn Breaks by Jane Pittenger
5) From ground level by haskar
6) The Overberg by Diana
7) Bokeh Beauty by *lynn
8) Snack Time by KWind
9) Let's Just Kiss and Make Up! by Taffy
10) sunrise at the falls by Adi
11) I Love Sunflower Seeds by Babs
12) They're actually cute by Faye Turner
13) Low Key Jax by Sally Ings
14) Hunting the Best Goodies by Milanie
15) Bright Star by Margaret Brown
16) Cockerham Sands Lighthouse by Lee
17) Insect on Dill by ~*~ Jo ~*~
18) Flying Away by KV
19) perfectly situated by KoalaGardens🐨
20) Bulrushes/Cattails are Up by Islandgirl
- Flight of a Swallowtail by photographycrazy
- Cosmos bending under the weight of the rain by shepherdmanswife
- 2021-08-26 harbour stilllife by mona65
- Dawn Breaks by jgpittenger
- From ground level by haskar
- The Overberg by ludwigsdiana
- Bokeh Beauty by lynnz
- Snack Time by kwind
- Let's Just Kiss and Make Up! by taffy
- sunrise at the falls by adi314
- I Love Sunflower Seeds by onewing
- They're actually cute by fayefaye
- Low Key Jax by salza
- Hunting the Best Goodies by milaniet
- Bright Star by craftymeg
- Cockerham Sands Lighthouse by gamelee
- Insect on Dill by ziggy77
- Flying Away by kvphoto
- perfectly situated by koalagardens
- Bulrushes/Cattails are Up by radiogirl