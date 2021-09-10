Official Top 20 Chart - Week 570

1) Milky Way is Visible Again! by Taffy
2) Cotton Candy Sunset by KWind
3) The dance of the loon! by Islandgirl
4) Juvenile Yellow-crowned night heron by Esther Rosenberg
5) Mexican Violetear Hummingbird Angel by Junko Y
6) Gazania ........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
7) Thirsty work by Shepherdman's Wife
8) A lonely lantern by haskar
9) A Day at the Beach ... by Peter Dulis
10) Chasing Shadows by FBailey
11) Photobomber At Sunrise by Jane Pittenger
12) Purple Carpet by Margaret Brown
13) Love Your Rack by Leslie
14) A Reflection that is not a Reflection by Carole Sandford
15) Getting a Long Drink by Milanie
16) Estes Lake Sunrise by Joan Robillard
17) Galah by Babs
18) Down and under by Faye Turner
19) My Sweet Ballerina by Maggiemae
20) Land by Krista Marson
