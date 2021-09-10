« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 570

 by Ross Scrivener on Sep 10th 2021

1) Milky Way is Visible Again! by Taffy

2) Cotton Candy Sunset by KWind

3) The dance of the loon! by Islandgirl

4) Juvenile Yellow-crowned night heron by Esther Rosenberg

5) Mexican Violetear Hummingbird Angel by Junko Y

6) Gazania ........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) Thirsty work by Shepherdman's Wife

8) A lonely lantern by haskar

9) A Day at the Beach ... by Peter Dulis

10) Chasing Shadows by FBailey

11) Photobomber At Sunrise by Jane Pittenger

12) Purple Carpet by Margaret Brown

13) Love Your Rack by Leslie

14) A Reflection that is not a Reflection by Carole Sandford

15) Getting a Long Drink by Milanie

16) Estes Lake Sunrise by Joan Robillard

17) Galah by Babs

18) Down and under by Faye Turner

19) My Sweet Ballerina by Maggiemae

20) Land by Krista Marson



Comments
