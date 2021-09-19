« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 571

 by Ross Scrivener on Sep 19th 2021

1) Port Credit Lighthouse by Peter Dulis

2) Back to the Beach: Wider Lens, Better Focus by Taffy

3) I wanna hold your hand by Denise Wood

4) Photobombed by PhotoCrazy

5) Magical by Shepherdman's Wife

6) Fishing Heron by Esther Rosenberg

7) Sun pillar at Sunrise by Richard Brown

8) Sulphur shelfs by haskar

9) nothing wrong with my head now by KoalaGardens🐨

10) Rays In the Forest by Jane Pittenger

11) A Berry In A Gilded Cage DSC_7724 by Merrelyn

12) Duck. by Lee

13) Gus on the Beach by KWind

14) Surrounded by Greenery by Carole Sandford

15) Classic Morgan Line Up,Delapre Abbey Classic Car Show by carol white

16) I heard something by Faye Turner

17) Potential....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

18) In Remembrance by bkb in the city

19) Just two of us. by Corinne

20) Latest Fossicking Treasures by JackieR



