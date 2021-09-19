Official Top 20 Chart - Week 571

1) Port Credit Lighthouse by Peter Dulis
2) Back to the Beach: Wider Lens, Better Focus by Taffy
3) I wanna hold your hand by Denise Wood
4) Photobombed by PhotoCrazy
5) Magical by Shepherdman's Wife
6) Fishing Heron by Esther Rosenberg
7) Sun pillar at Sunrise by Richard Brown
8) Sulphur shelfs by haskar
9) nothing wrong with my head now by KoalaGardens🐨
10) Rays In the Forest by Jane Pittenger
11) A Berry In A Gilded Cage DSC_7724 by Merrelyn
12) Duck. by Lee
13) Gus on the Beach by KWind
14) Surrounded by Greenery by Carole Sandford
15) Classic Morgan Line Up,Delapre Abbey Classic Car Show by carol white
16) I heard something by Faye Turner
17) Potential....... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
18) In Remembrance by bkb in the city
19) Just two of us. by Corinne
20) Latest Fossicking Treasures by JackieR
