Official Top 20 Chart - Week 573

1) Anna's by Jane Pittenger
2) The Sunset Delivered! by Taffy
3) Bodmin Pony and Foal by Shepherdman's Wife
4) A different perspective by Diana
5) Rattray Shingle Beach by Peter Dulis
6) Misty Autumn Sunrise by Richard Brown
7) Sunday morning in the park by haskar
8) Spectator sport by kali
9) Spoon Reflections by Babs
10) Me and my reflection, reflection, reflection.... by Denise Wood
11) Pretty sunset by mittens (Marilyn)
12) "Oh,My,What Big Eyes You Have" (best viewed large) by carol white
13) Back to the Beach by FBailey
14) Bald Faced Hornet by Faye Turner
15) Gnarled by Krista Marson
16) Happy Friday by KWind
17) White Crowned Sparrow by gloria jones
18) Pom Pom Dahlia. by tony gig
19) Dronefly.....(Eristalis horticola) by ~*~ Jo ~*~
20) Wingstem by KV
- Anna's by jgpittenger
- The Sunset Delivered! by taffy
- Bodmin Pony and Foal by shepherdmanswife
- A different perspective by ludwigsdiana
- Rattray Shingle Beach by pdulis
- Misty Autumn Sunrise by rjb71
- Sunday morning in the park by haskar
- Spectator sport by kali66
- Spoon Reflections by onewing
- Me and my reflection, reflection, reflection.... by gilbertwood
- Pretty sunset by mittens
- "Oh,My,What Big Eyes You Have" (best viewed large) by carolmw
- Back to the Beach by fbailey
- Bald Faced Hornet by fayefaye
- Gnarled by blueberry1222
- Happy Friday by kwind
- White Crowned Sparrow by seattlite
- Pom Pom Dahlia. by tonygig
- Dronefly.....(Eristalis horticola) by ziggy77
- Wingstem by kvphoto