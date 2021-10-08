« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 574

 by Ross Scrivener on Oct 8th 2021

1) Barred owl by PhotoCrazy

2) Same Milky Way, Different Location by Taffy

3) Walking In the Rain by Jane Pittenger

4) 2021-10-03 pedaling into the storm by Mona

5) Milky Way over Little Sand Bay Barn by Junko Y

6) Sunrise Over Acworth 10.1.21 by KV

7) Red Kite by Shepherdman's Wife

8) Past its best. by Lee

9) The sudden return of summer by haskar

10) it's all in the tongue action by KoalaGardens🐨

11) Chit Chat by Richard Brown

12) A new visitor to the echium by Denise Wood

13) Watching And Waiting _9303760 by Merrelyn

14) 2october by amyK

15) Tawny Frogmouth by Babs

16) Leaves, petals and ladybird........ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

17) Pink Blush by Carole Sandford

18) Tunnel Vision by Carrie Shepeard

19) Lunchtime by carol white

20) Sycamore Gap by Margaret Brown



